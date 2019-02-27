Casac expected to make submissions at Mokgoro Inquiry
Retired justice Yvonne Mokgoro is investigating National Prosecuting Authority advocates Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi’s fitness to hold office.
PRETORIA - The Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) is scheduled to make submissions at the Mokgoro Inquiry in Centurion on Wednesday.
Retired Justice Yvonne Mokgoro is investigating National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) advocates Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi’s fitness to hold office.
The leading of formal evidence against Jiba and Mrwebi ended on Monday with the conclusion of cross-examination.
Casac will have an opportunity to make submissions to the inquiry, although it has not been confirmed what it is that they will submit.
It’s understood Freedom Under Law is also expected to make submissions.
Thursday and Friday will be reserved for the parties to make closing presentations before the public hearings formally come to an end.
Mokgoro has until the middle of next month to submit her report to President Cyril Ramaphosa.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
