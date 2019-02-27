Animal lovers warned not to fall for emotional blackmail from CT puppy seller

Wife killer Jason Rohde sentenced to an effective 20 years in prison
Local
A man was arrested for allegedly mutilating and selling unvaccinated puppies in Gardens.
CAPE TOWN - The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) is urging the public not to be emotionally blackmailed into purchasing animals.
A man was arrested for allegedly mutilating and selling unvaccinated puppies in Gardens.
The SPCA's Belinda Abrahams says the man was caught selling a 5-week old puppy for R200.
"This individual is capitalising on the good intentions of animal lovers by emotionally blackmailing them. Contact the SPCA or law enforcement. If people continue to buy puppies from him, he’ll continue to sell them."
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.