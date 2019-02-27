Animal lovers warned not to fall for emotional blackmail from CT puppy seller

A man was arrested for allegedly mutilating and selling unvaccinated puppies in Gardens.

CAPE TOWN - The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) is urging the public not to be emotionally blackmailed into purchasing animals.

The SPCA's Belinda Abrahams says the man was caught selling a 5-week old puppy for R200.

"This individual is capitalising on the good intentions of animal lovers by emotionally blackmailing them. Contact the SPCA or law enforcement. If people continue to buy puppies from him, he’ll continue to sell them."