ANC: We have confidence in black professionals, black managers

The African National Congress (ANC) says that it has reassured black professionals that radical economic transformation is still the party's policy and will happen.

Secretary-general Ace Magashule has reiterated the party's support for black professionals.

Last week, the ANC apologised unreservedly to Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and national executive committee member Senzo Mchunu regarding comments on black engineers at Eskom.

Magashule says that the party has met with black professionals after last week's comments.

"Black people were starting to say 'it looks like during this term, we are being marginalised, we are actually being put aside'. The economy is about all South Africans, we have reassured them."

He says it was agreed that each sector will delegate a person to work with the NEC's economic transformation committee.

"We have confidence in black professionals, we have confidence in black managers."

Magashule says that there will report back on the meetings shortly.