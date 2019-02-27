ANC wary of more scandals erupting in run-up to elections

The ANC has been making headlines for the wrong reasons over the past few months. This includes ANC members being implicated in testimony at the various commissions of inquiry currently underway.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) says that it cannot rule out the possibility of more scandals erupting in the run-up to the election.

The party's secretary-general Ace Magashule briefed the media on Tuesday on allegations of sexual harassment and rape against the party's two spokespeople.

Pule Mabe and Zizi Kodwa will cease to speak on behalf of the party after they decided to step aside for now.

And now, allegations have emerged claiming that Kodwa drugged and raped a woman, claims that he has strongly denied.

The ANC's Magashule: "We are also in that period of elections and I’m sure many other things will be happening. We don’t want to judge."

The unity of the party was also called into question last week when the ANC leadership was forced to apologise to members Pravin Gordhan and Senzo Mchunu over comments on black engineers at Eskom.

