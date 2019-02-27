Alleluia defends pastor after ‘miracle resurrection’

The church has slammed claims that pastor Alph Lukau resurrected a dead man.

JOHANNESBURG - Alleluia International Ministries has moved to defend pastor Alph Lukau after the so-called miracle resurrection in Sandton on Sunday.

A video showing Lukau praying over a supposedly dead man - who then rises from a coffin - continues to be widely shared online.

While Pastor Alph Lukau is busy talking, I encourage to concentrate on the mouth of the guy in the coffin then you will decide if he was dead or not.



Maybe this guy can bring back the like of Nelson Mandela, Hector Peterson, Hugh Masekela, Steve Biko, OR Tambo and others. pic.twitter.com/lFoNsM0grO — Chief Erican (@EricanSA) February 25, 2019

The church has slammed claims that Lukau resurrected a dead man – highlighting that the coffin was actually moving when it arrived on the church premises.

It says action will now be taken against those who have tried to defame the church and its pastor.

Alleluia says Lukau and the church remain steadfast in the belief that through the power of God, people can be healed and resurrected.

The church has moved to defend Lukau - saying he did acknowledge during the so-called resurrection that the man in the coffin was in fact breathing.

It says the pastor then declared that the resurrection should be verified by interviewing the deceased’s doctor and the mortuary.

The church has also criticised the media for publishing what it says is biased information and not seeking clarity from the church.

At the same time, some religious leaders and churches have come forward calling for the arrest of Lukau.

