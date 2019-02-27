Alleged wife killer Rob Packham to learn fate in bail appeal bid
Packham's lawyer on Tuesday appealed a December ruling to revoke his bail because the Constantia businessman breached his bail conditions for a second time.
CAPE TOWN - Alleged wife killer Rob Packham will on Wednesday hear whether he'll remain behind bars for the duration of his trial set to get underway next month.
The accused was first re-arrested in September for making contact with a State witness.
Western Cape High Court judge Elizabeth Baartman will on Wednesday afternoon rule on Packham's application for leave to appeal a decision to revoke bail.
The accused was not present in court when his lawyer Ben Mathewson submitted that the application has reasonable prospects of success.
But prosecutor Susan Galloway disagreed, saying the court was correct to find that it's not in the interest of justice to allow an accused to abuse bail conditions with no consequences.
The Constantia businessman was taken into custody shortly after his wife Gill Packham's body was found in the boot of her burnt-out car at the Diep River train station in February last year.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
