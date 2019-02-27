After fainting during Sopa, KZN Premier Mchunu returns to event

KwaZulu-Natal premier Willies Mchunu was earlier taken to a hospital after fainting during his State of the Province Address.

PIETERMARITZBURG - KwaZulu-Natal premier Willies Mchunu has arrived at the Royal Showgrounds in Pietermaritzburg after a short stint in a hospital.

Mchunu was earlier taken to a hospital after fainting during his State of the Province Address (Sopa).

Shortly after starting his speech, Mchunu paused and asked a colleague to take over. Moments later he collapsed.

Paramedics assessed him at the venue before transporting him to a hospital for further treatment.

#KZNSOPA JUST IN: Premier Willies Mchunu has just come back to the Royal Showgrounds in PMB after a short stint in hospital . Mchunu is in good spirits. ZN pic.twitter.com/ZK086XeMM8 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 27, 2019

Mchunu was discussing the inroads and progress KwaZulu-Natal had made in infrastructure development when he suddenly paused and then requested that leader of government business Sihle Zikalala take over from him.

“Madam Speaker, may I pause here to request the leader of government business to continue on my behalf. I have a challenge.”

Moments later, Mchunu lost his balance, with officials rushing to the stage to help him as he collapsed.

There were gasps throughout the room as dozens of guests tried to edge closer to the premier to pray.

The KwaZulu-Natal premier has not been well for several months, which is part of the reason why Zikalala has been stepping in in an acting capacity during recent government events.

Mchunu was attended to by paramedics who were on scene within minutes of his collapse.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)