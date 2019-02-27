After fainting during Sopa, KZN Premier Mchunu returns to event
KwaZulu-Natal premier Willies Mchunu was earlier taken to a hospital after fainting during his State of the Province Address.
PIETERMARITZBURG - KwaZulu-Natal premier Willies Mchunu has arrived at the Royal Showgrounds in Pietermaritzburg after a short stint in a hospital.
Mchunu was earlier taken to a hospital after fainting during his State of the Province Address (Sopa).
Shortly after starting his speech, Mchunu paused and asked a colleague to take over. Moments later he collapsed.
Paramedics assessed him at the venue before transporting him to a hospital for further treatment.
#KZNSOPA JUST IN: Premier Willies Mchunu has just come back to the Royal Showgrounds in PMB after a short stint in hospital . Mchunu is in good spirits. ZN pic.twitter.com/ZK086XeMM8— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 27, 2019
Mchunu was discussing the inroads and progress KwaZulu-Natal had made in infrastructure development when he suddenly paused and then requested that leader of government business Sihle Zikalala take over from him.
“Madam Speaker, may I pause here to request the leader of government business to continue on my behalf. I have a challenge.”
Moments later, Mchunu lost his balance, with officials rushing to the stage to help him as he collapsed.
There were gasps throughout the room as dozens of guests tried to edge closer to the premier to pray.
The KwaZulu-Natal premier has not been well for several months, which is part of the reason why Zikalala has been stepping in in an acting capacity during recent government events.
Mchunu was attended to by paramedics who were on scene within minutes of his collapse.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Politics
-
Mabuza to be grilled in Parly over youth unemployment, corruption
-
'Highly irregular that Gungubele asked PIC board to step down,' inquiry hears
-
WC ANC calls on senior member accused of murder to resign
-
ANC wary of more scandals erupting in run-up to elections
-
Malema: 'Going to a public hospital like sending yourself to a mortuary'
-
Louisa Wynand concerned about delays in sex assault case against Marius Fransman
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.