5 Limpopo high school pupils face murder charge for Thoriso Themane's killing

JOHANNESBURG - Five Limpopo high school pupils are facing a charge of murder in connection with the murder of a man whose killing was captured on video.

The footage has sparked outrage with calls for justice.

In the video, Thoriso Themane can be seen being assaulted and dragged by a group of pupils from Capricorn High School.

Police arrested the suspects on Tuesday, saying that they were between 15 and 16-years-old.

Social media activist Tumi Sole says that the Education Department was initially not aware of the incident.

"Indeed, they haven't heard and I'm not casting any aspersions on them but they were shocked and I said to them, as a parent, it is worrying and it may well ignite fire in the community and I actually think they must send people out [sic]."