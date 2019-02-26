Brighton, the man resurrected by Pastor Lukau, is now AWOL - employer
The man who was at the centre of the resurrection video by Pastor Alph Lukau has been identified as Brighton.
JOHANNESBURG - The man who was allegedly resurrected in a video by Pastor Alph Lukau of Alleluia International Ministries has been identified as Brighton from Zimbabwe.
Brighton is a 29-year-old man who worked at timber a company in Pretoria.
The company, Vincent Amoretti PTY LTD, told Eyewitness News on Tuesday the last time they saw Brighton was 19 February, when he arrived late for work. He had gone to a funeral over the weekend of 16 and 17 February, and he told his colleagues he was late on Tuesday as church elders asked him to stay a day longer.
Brighton has not been at work since last Tuesday and is his absence, is being treated absent with leave.
Speaking to 702's Azania Mosaka on Tuesday, a caller by the name of Vincent said this was not the first time Brighton was involved with Pastor Lukau. EWN heard from a colleague at Vincent Amoretti PTY LTD that Brighton has helped the pastor with another miracle.
On the show, Vincent, who said he's the owner of Vincent Amoretti PTY LTD and employer of Brighton, told listeners that Brighton helped the pastor by pretending to be wheelchair-bound and then standing up after Lukau prayed for him.
His employer described Brighton is an intelligent man.
“Can you imagine what a life he’s had? He’s worked for me, he died, he was resurrected and now he’s been arrested,” said Vincent on the show.
The Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities on Monday said it would be investigating the incident in which the Johannesburg pastor was captured on camera resurrecting the man from a coffin.
"As a commission, we need to get to the root of this. Unless we do that, South Africans are taken for a ride and their intelligence is insulted," said the commission's deputy chair David Mosoma.
