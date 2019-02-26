[WATCH LIVE] Gupta coal under spotlight at Zondo Commission

The Zondo commission resumes this morning with acting senior general manager for Primary Energy Division at Eskom Daniel Mashigo taking the stand.

JOHANNESBURG - The Zondo commission resumes this morning with acting senior general manager for Primary Energy Division at Eskom Daniel Mashigo taking the stand.

His testimony is expected to deal with the Gupta-owned Brakfontein Mine, whose coal Treasury found was substandard and failed quality tests.

WATCH: Gupta coal under spotlight at Zondo Commission