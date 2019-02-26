Trio arrested for possession of drugs worth R3m set for court

India says carried out air strike on 'terror camps' inside Pakistan
JOHANNESBURG - Three men who were arrested in a drug bust in Boksburg are set to appear in court on Tuesday.
The trio were handcuffed after police responded to information that they were planning to transport drugs worth about R3 million from OR Tambo International Airport.
The police's Brenda Muridili: "Three suspects were arrested for possession of drugs. The drugs are suspected to be heroin and they're estimated at the value of R3 million. The suspects will be appearing in court."
