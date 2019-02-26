Mboweni wanted PIC board to resign or be fired, inquiry told

PIC board member Dudu Hlatshwayo says the message from Minister Tito Mboweni was given to the board on Friday 1 February and they obeyed.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Investment Corporation (PIC) board member Dudu Hlatshwayo says chairman Mondli Gungubele told the board that the finance minister wanted everyone to step down or they would be fired.

Hlatshwayo says the message was given to the board on Friday 1 February after which all members including Gungubele then handed in their resignation letters.

Hlatshwayo is testifying before the PIC inquiry which is investigating allegations of impropriety at the corporation.

She says during a board meeting on the Friday in question, Gungubele left the room to take a call from Finance Minister Tito Mboweni.

When he returned, he said he had an announcement to make which would change everything.

Hlatshwayo says the board was shocked and confused but they all obliged by resigning.

The following Monday there was no word about a new board and to date, Mboweni has not yet appointed one.

Gungubele testified at the PIC inquiry on Monday and made no mention of this instruction from the minister.

AYO INVESTMENT

The PIC says its lawyers are currently drafting a response to the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) regarding the request to recoup the R4.3 billion invested in Ayo Technologies.

The PIC’s company secretary Wilna Louw told the commission of inquiry on Tuesday afternoon that they had received a compliance notice to recover the money, but they were already dealing with the matter.

The controversial investment is being scrutinised at the inquiry due to the high valuation of Ayo, and because those involved in signing off the deal have been accused of failing when it came to due diligence.

Louw says she can’t say much else at this point about the PIC’s strategy.

“The notice was immediately forwarded to our lawyers, to attend to it and assist PIC in drafting a response to CIPC. The lawyers are working on the response.”

WATCH: PIC director Dudu Hlatshwayo testifies at inquiry