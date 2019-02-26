Strand cops hunt elderly man’s murderers

The 82-year-old's body was discovered on Sunday. He'd been stabbed to death.

CAPE TOWN - Strand police are on the hunt for suspects who murdered and robbed an elderly man in his home this past weekend.

The 82-year-old's body was discovered on Sunday. He'd been stabbed to death.

The police’s Noloyiso Rwexana says: "Strand police are investigating a case of murder following the death of an 82-year-old man. Anyone with more information is requested to contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111."

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)