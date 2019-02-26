State argues wife murder accused Packham intentionally breached bail conditions
Rob Packham is appealing a Western Cape High Court ruling made in December that saw his bail being revoked following a second breach of his bail conditions.
CAPE TOWN - The State wants a Cape Town man accused of killing his wife be denied leave to appeal.
Rob Packham is appealing a Western Cape High Court ruling made in December that saw his bail being revoked following a second breach of his bail conditions.
The Constantia businessman was first rearrested in September for making contact with a state witness.
After contravening his bail conditions again in December, Packham was ordered to remain in custody for the duration of his trial, set to start next month.
State advocate Susan Galloway says Packham intentionally breached his bail conditions even after a warning.
She says the court was correct to find that it's not in the interests of justice to allow an accused to abuse his bail conditions with no consequences.
Packham was not present in court on Tuesday but his lawyer, Ben Mathewson, argued his client’s appeal has reasonable prospects of success.
Judge Elizabeth Baartman will make a ruling on Wednesday afternoon.
The Constantia man was first taken into custody shortly after his wife Gill Packham's body was found in the boot of her burnt-out car at the Diep River train station in February last year.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Pastor Lukau & the dead man rising: Too many questions, not enough answers
-
CRL Commission to probe Sandton 'resurrection' incident
-
[CARTOON] Raising Suspicions
-
By the numbers: CT man finally claims R232m PowerBall jackpot
-
Maimane: 'We're going to get Gauteng, NC and retain WC'
-
Circumstances around deadly Moloto Road crash being probed
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.