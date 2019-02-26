State argues wife murder accused Packham intentionally breached bail conditions

Rob Packham is appealing a Western Cape High Court ruling made in December that saw his bail being revoked following a second breach of his bail conditions.

CAPE TOWN - The State wants a Cape Town man accused of killing his wife be denied leave to appeal.

Rob Packham is appealing a Western Cape High Court ruling made in December that saw his bail being revoked following a second breach of his bail conditions.

The Constantia businessman was first rearrested in September for making contact with a state witness.

After contravening his bail conditions again in December, Packham was ordered to remain in custody for the duration of his trial, set to start next month.

State advocate Susan Galloway says Packham intentionally breached his bail conditions even after a warning.

She says the court was correct to find that it's not in the interests of justice to allow an accused to abuse his bail conditions with no consequences.

Packham was not present in court on Tuesday but his lawyer, Ben Mathewson, argued his client’s appeal has reasonable prospects of success.

Judge Elizabeth Baartman will make a ruling on Wednesday afternoon.

The Constantia man was first taken into custody shortly after his wife Gill Packham's body was found in the boot of her burnt-out car at the Diep River train station in February last year.

