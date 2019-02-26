Connie Chiume: 'SA film industry getting the recognition it deserves'
Chiume, who has been acting for the past 42 years, says she was proud and grateful when Black Panther won three academy awards on at the Oscars over the weekend.
CAPE TOWN - Award-winning South African actress and Black Panther star Connie Chiume says the South African film industry is getting the recognition it deserves.
Two more South African Actors were also featured in the film which was one of the highest grossing films of 2018.
• Connie Chiume looking forward to 'Black Panther' sequel
Chiume says it was a pleasure working on the film alongside Oscar award winners Lupita Nyong'o and Forest Whitaker.
“I enjoyed everything. I enjoyed just waking up and mediating on where I was going. This gave me pleasure. Working with these professionals.”
