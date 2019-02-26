Popular Topics
Ryan Giggs and Uefa Champions League trophy coming to SA

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs and the Uefa Champions League Trophy will be making their way to South Africa next month.

Newly appointed football manager of Wales, Ryan Giggs poses for photographers at the Hensol Castle hotel, south Wales on 15 January 2018. Picture: AFP
JOHANNESBURG - Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs and the Uefa Champions League trophy will be making their way to South Africa next month.

Football fans in the country will have the opportunity to view the iconic Uefa Champions League trophy and mingle with Giggs when they touch down in Johannesburg on 5 March at the Nelson Mandela Square between 12:00 and 15:00 while later that night they move to the Polo Room in Inanda for the two matches that will be played on the night.

Giggs and the trophy will then make their way to Durban the next day where Durbanites will have their opportunity at Sibaya Lodge where they will be screening the match between Manchester United and Paris Saint-German.

