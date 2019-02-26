Ramaphosa proclaims SA's 2019 elections

President Cyril Ramaphosa set 8 May for elections during his 2019 State of the Nation Address before Parliament earlier in February.

The proclamation triggers the start of the IEC’s election timetable, which sets down key dates and deadlines ahead of polling day.

The IEC says in a statement it will discuss the timetable with party representatives on Wednesday before publishing it in the Government Gazette.

“The proclamation places the preparation of the elections into a different trajectory. It gives a greater impetus to the currently unfolding election preparations. The commission will now have to escalate its preparations so that all electoral activities are accomplished in time for Election Day. In this regard, no effort will be spared to avail to voters a credible electoral process."

The commission says that now that the date has been officially proclaimed, the voters’ roll is now closed and people will no longer be able to register to vote in the May elections.

“The first legal consequence of the proclamation is to close the voters’ roll for this year’s elections. This means no new applicants may be admitted to the voters’ roll for purposes of the 2019 National and Provincial Elections. This will include both additional registrations and re-registrations.

“Voters who will be outside of the Republic and who intend to vote at embassies and consulates need to notify the chief electoral officer of this fact and the mission at which they intend voting. In this regard, voters have 15 days to complete the notification (VEC10) which is now available on the website of the Electoral Commission.”

