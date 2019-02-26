Popular Topics
Go

PSL receives footage of McCarthy, Maritzburg United staff brawl

The PSL said the matter is now with an independent prosecutor who will analyse the footage and decide on a course of action.

Cape Town City FC head coach Benni McCarthy. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
27 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Premier Soccer League has confirmed to EWN Sport that it has received the footage of a fight which occurred during a heated clash between Cape Town City and Maritzburg United at Athlone Stadium at the weekend.

The matter is now with an independent prosecutor who will analyse the footage and decide on a course of action, the PSL said.

Footage has emerged of Cape Town City head coach Benni McCarthy and members of the Maritzburg United coaching staff involved in a brawl in the players' tunnel.

PSL Head of Communication Luxolo September said: "We have received the match commissioner's report and we've seen the footage but the important thing is we are always guided by the principles in the internal process that we have.

"In this case, what we have is an independent prosecutor who is looking into this, the prosecutor makes a decision on his own. We will now hear from him on what's next on the issue. At this present moment, we don't know when he will get back to us but we will hear from him."

