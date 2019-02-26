Pastor Alph Lukau’s supporters dismiss criticism over ‘resurrection’
A video of pastor Alph Lukau emerged on social media in which a man dressed in a silky white suite can be seen sitting up in a coffin after being resurrected.
JOHANNESBURG - Some worshippers at the Alleluia Ministries International have dismissed criticism of its pastor who tried to convince the congregation that he resurrected a man from the dead, insisting it takes faith to understand what happened.
While Pastor Alph Lukau is busy talking, I encourage to concentrate on the mouth of the guy in the coffin then you will decide if he was dead or not.— Chief Erican (@EricanSA) February 25, 2019
Maybe this guy can bring back the like of Nelson Mandela, Hector Peterson, Hugh Masekela, Steve Biko, OR Tambo and others. pic.twitter.com/lFoNsM0grO
Lukau was earlier seen leaving the church accompanied by his wife in a Land Rover followed by his entourage of men in a Mercedes-Benz.
A woman who says she visited the church from London spoke to Eyewitness News about what she saw on Sunday.
She says a true miracle took place and only believers who have faith will understand.
“That’s because they are not Christian, they don’t believe in miracles. Even Jesus Christ when he was resurrected people didn’t believe. Jesus said you will do more than what I did.”
At the same time, the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities will be investigating the incident.
CRL Rights Commission says the investigation is necessary to ensure churchgoers are not taken for a ride.
