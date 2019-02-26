Pastor Alph Lukau has been performing ‘miracles’
In June 2017, a bed-ridden woman arrived in an ambulance at Alph Lukau's church in Sandton during a Sunday service accompanied by paramedics.
JOHANNESBURG - The dead man's 'resurrection' isn't the first time someone has been brought to Pastor Alph Lukau's doorstep for a miracle.
Lukau made headlines recently after a video clip of a 'dead' man brought 'back to life' from inside a coffin during a church service went viral on social media.
The woman said she'd been suffering from a liver problem and a dislocated hip for six years without any change, despite taking medication and therefore could not walk.
On that particular Sunday, the woman named Patience called paramedics who carried her out of her house into the ambulance and to the church.
Two men dressed in doctors' coats who were inside the church explained to Lukau that medically, they would investigate what the issues could be and administer medication.
Lukau then laid his hands on her and pray for her and moments later, she got off the stretcher and began to walk.
Watch the clip in the video below. The incident happens at -28:52 into the full video.
