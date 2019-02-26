NW pupil (13) dies after being stabbed allegedly by classmate

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 23°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
Go

NW pupil (13) dies after being stabbed allegedly by classmate

It’s understood that the two boys requested from their teacher to use the bathroom and moments later there was a commotion outside.

Picture: AFP.
Picture: AFP.
51 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - A 13-year-old pupil from a North West school has died after he was stabbed allegedly by his 14-year-old classmate with a pair of scissors.

It’s still not clear what happened, but it’s understood that the two boys requested from their teacher to use the bathroom and moments later there was a commotion outside.

The grade five victim from Mateane Primary School in Delareyville was stabbed several times on his abdomen and he died in a hospital.

The North West Education Department says it’s deeply saddened by the crime.

Departmental spokesperson Freddy Sepeng says: “A 13-year-old learner was killed by a 14-year-old learner. What happened is really hurtful. The case is with the police and he allegedly used a pair of scissors.”

Since the start of the academic year, there have been several school stabbings in the North West, the Western Cape and in KwaZulu-Natal.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA