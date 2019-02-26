NW pupil (13) dies after being stabbed allegedly by classmate
It’s understood that the two boys requested from their teacher to use the bathroom and moments later there was a commotion outside.
JOHANNESBURG - A 13-year-old pupil from a North West school has died after he was stabbed allegedly by his 14-year-old classmate with a pair of scissors.
It’s still not clear what happened, but it’s understood that the two boys requested from their teacher to use the bathroom and moments later there was a commotion outside.
The grade five victim from Mateane Primary School in Delareyville was stabbed several times on his abdomen and he died in a hospital.
The North West Education Department says it’s deeply saddened by the crime.
Departmental spokesperson Freddy Sepeng says: “A 13-year-old learner was killed by a 14-year-old learner. What happened is really hurtful. The case is with the police and he allegedly used a pair of scissors.”
Since the start of the academic year, there have been several school stabbings in the North West, the Western Cape and in KwaZulu-Natal.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
