NPA yet to set date for Marius Fransman sexual assault case
The National Prosecuting Authority confirmed in December 2018 it would be prosecuting Marius Fransman over the 2016 incident.
CAPE TOWN - A case of sexual assault against former African National Congress (ANC) Western Cape chairperson Marius Fransman will be heard in Kimberley.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed in December 2018 it would be prosecuting Fransman over the 2016 incident.
Fransman is accused of inappropriately touching his former assistant Louisa Wynand.
The NPA still needs to decide on a court date.
A spokesperson for the NPA in the Northern Cape Phaladi Shuping said: “The [Director of Public Prosecutions] DPP in Kimberley has sent all the relevant documents to the national office for approval. So, as soon as they’ve approved everything, only then that we will decide on a date on which to start with the trial.”
In December, after the NPA’s announcement that it’s going ahead with the matter, Fransman said he would be speaking to his lawyers considering the North West authorities decided not to prosecute.
Wynand accused Fransman of touching her inappropriately during a trip to the ANC’s 104th birthday celebrations in 2016.
Fransman was subsequently suspended from the party.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
