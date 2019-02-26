NPA yet to set date for Marius Fransman sexual assault case

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 23°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
Go

NPA yet to set date for Marius Fransman sexual assault case

The National Prosecuting Authority confirmed in December 2018 it would be prosecuting Marius Fransman over the 2016 incident.

FILE: Marius Fransman. Picture: AFP.
FILE: Marius Fransman. Picture: AFP.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - A case of sexual assault against former African National Congress (ANC) Western Cape chairperson Marius Fransman will be heard in Kimberley.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed in December 2018 it would be prosecuting Fransman over the 2016 incident.

Fransman is accused of inappropriately touching his former assistant Louisa Wynand.

The NPA still needs to decide on a court date.

A spokesperson for the NPA in the Northern Cape Phaladi Shuping said: “The [Director of Public Prosecutions] DPP in Kimberley has sent all the relevant documents to the national office for approval. So, as soon as they’ve approved everything, only then that we will decide on a date on which to start with the trial.”

In December, after the NPA’s announcement that it’s going ahead with the matter, Fransman said he would be speaking to his lawyers considering the North West authorities decided not to prosecute.

Wynand accused Fransman of touching her inappropriately during a trip to the ANC’s 104th birthday celebrations in 2016.

Fransman was subsequently suspended from the party.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA