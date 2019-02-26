New helicopter boosts WC's firefighting capability

In the Western Cape, no time has been wasted in getting the chopper into action. It was deployed last weekend to strafe fires in the Franschhoek area.

CAPE TOWN - Firefighters have an extra weapon in their arsenal.

The arrival of a new Black Hawk firefighting helicopter will be a welcomed addition to Working On Fire's aerial fleet.

In the Western Cape, no time has been wasted in getting the chopper into action. It was deployed last weekend to strafe fires in the Franschhoek area.

The provincial local government department's James-Brent Styan says: “This helicopter has a 3,000 litre capacity and was deployed immediately to the Franschhoek fires. That fire was largely contained over the weekend. Firefighters worked on it for roughly a week, but it has been contained successfully.”

