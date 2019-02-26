Shortlisting of 24 SABC board candidates suspended
The committee says given the history of challenges at the SABC board, it decided to first conduct exit interviews with those who resigned from the current board.
CAPE TOWN - The Portfolio Committee on Communications has put on hold the shortlisting of 24 candidates for the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) board.
They were set to be interviewed to fill eight vacancies at the struggling public broadcaster.
The committee says given the history of challenges at the SABC board, it decided to first conduct exit interviews with those who resigned from the current board.
Parliament's communications committee will conduct exit interviews with outgoing SABC board members on 5 March.
It’s hoped those interviews will to lead to a clearer understanding of the depth of the challenges faced by SABC board members.
The remaining four non-executive members in the current board will also be invited to provide progress reports on the turnaround strategy and labour relations issues.
In the meantime, the process of shortlisting candidates for the eight vacant slots on the board will be put on hold.
The African National Congress Study Group on Communications has welcomed the decision.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Timeline
More in Business
-
National Assembly approves PIC Amendment Bill
-
Ayo Technologies woes won't affect CT Jazz fest
-
Mboweni wanted PIC board to resign or be fired, inquiry told
-
Commission, schools reach settlement on uniform anti-competitive behaviour
-
Tegeta dictated business terms to Eskom, commission hears
-
Darren 'Whackhead' Simpson on going broke & making money
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.