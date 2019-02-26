Shortlisting of 24 SABC board candidates suspended

The committee says given the history of challenges at the SABC board, it decided to first conduct exit interviews with those who resigned from the current board.

CAPE TOWN - The Portfolio Committee on Communications has put on hold the shortlisting of 24 candidates for the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) board.

They were set to be interviewed to fill eight vacancies at the struggling public broadcaster.

The committee says given the history of challenges at the SABC board, it decided to first conduct exit interviews with those who resigned from the current board.

Parliament's communications committee will conduct exit interviews with outgoing SABC board members on 5 March.

It’s hoped those interviews will to lead to a clearer understanding of the depth of the challenges faced by SABC board members.

The remaining four non-executive members in the current board will also be invited to provide progress reports on the turnaround strategy and labour relations issues.

In the meantime, the process of shortlisting candidates for the eight vacant slots on the board will be put on hold.

The African National Congress Study Group on Communications has welcomed the decision.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)