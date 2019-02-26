MPs split on renewal of Robert McBride’s contract as Ipid head
McBride, whose contract is due to end at the end of the month, wants the committee to give him an oral hearing after Police Minister Bheki Cele’s decision not to renew his term.
CAPE TOWN – Parliament’s police committee has met to discuss Ipid head Robert McBride’s future.
• McBride: 'Cele relying on discredited claims to halt renewal of Ipid contract'
But Members of Parliament have differed on whether McBride should have his contract renewed or should re-apply for the position.
African National Congress MP Martha Mmola says: "If McBride is still interested in the post, allow the minister to advertise the post. McBride must apply, not demand reasons."
The Democratic Alliance’s Dianne Kohler Barnard says McBride is trying to take advantage of the situation.
"He knows he’s lost the support of the ANC. That’s very clear. He was preparing for his future in case the committee took the decision to be rid of him."
