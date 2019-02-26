MPs opt not to launch inquiry into Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office
The Justice portfolio committee report says it would be premature to launch a process to remove Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane from office.
CAPE TOWN - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is off the hook… for now.
Parliament’s Justice portfolio committee has decided against launching an expedited inquiry into her fitness to hold office, despite strong objections from the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP).
The committee adopted a report to this effect a short while ago. It follows a request by DA chief whip John Steenhuisen in February last year that an inquiry be held, following adverse court findings against Mkhwebane.
In an about-turn, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) sided with the ANC, coming out in full support of Mkhwebane.
The committee report says it would be premature to launch a process to remove Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane from office. It notes that legal proceedings related to one of the adverse judgments against her are still continuing. Mkhwebane is challenging the Constitutional Court’s order that she personally repay some of the costs in the ABSA-CIEX matter where she was found to have gone too far in recommending the Reserve Bank’s mandate be changed.
DA and ACDP MPs were opposed and have labelled the report "a disgrace".
The DA’s Werner Horn: "This report in no way deals with how this committee could arrive at the conclusion that ultimately we should not embark on a wholesale or formal investigation into the fitness or otherwise to hold office by the incumbent [Mkhwebane]."
EFF MP Thilivhali Mulaudzi defended the party’s flip-flop, saying that Mkhwebane is doing a good job and should remain in place.
Popular in Politics
-
Pule Mabe: ANC hasn't informed me of suspension as spokesperson
-
Maimane: 'We're going to get Gauteng, NC and retain WC'
-
Maimane: Stolen land must be given back, but with compensation
-
Mokgalapa has no power to terminate GladAfrica contract, says ANC
-
ANC removes Kodwa, Mabe as spokespersons in wake of rape, sex harassment claims
-
ANC to explain why it removed Mabe & Kodwa as party spokespersons
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.