Mokgalapa has no power to terminate GladAfrica contract, says ANC
Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa announced on Monday that the R12 billion contract had been ended with more than R300 million already paid to the company.
JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) in Tshwane has accused Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa of lying about terminating the controversial GladAfrica contract.
Mokgalapa announced on Monday that the R12 billion contract had been ended with more than R300 million already paid to the company.
The ANC says the mayor had no power to take a decision of cancelling the contract without council agreeing to the decision.
Last month, the Auditor-General (AG) revealed that the multi-billion rand tender awarded to GladAfrica back in 2017 was irregular.
The ANC’s Kgosi Maepa says they will expose all the lies by the new mayor at a media briefing on Tuesday.
“[He’s] saying there’s termination, where is the letter? The Auditor-General is the only authority on auditing some financial statements of government in the whole country. The AG found the [GladAfrica] contract to be illegal, so do you terminate an illegal contract?”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Politics
-
ANC to explain why it removed Mabe & Kodwa as party spokespersons
-
ANC removes Kodwa, Mabe as spokespersons in wake of rape, sex harassment claims
-
Maimane: 'We're going to get Gauteng, NC and retain WC'
-
Malema makes brief court appearance over land occupation comments
-
Analysts say no criminal case in Kodwa rape saga may expose victim to more abuse
-
Knysna Councillor welcomes resignations of 8 committee members
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.