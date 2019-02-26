Mokgalapa has no power to terminate GladAfrica contract, says ANC

Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa announced on Monday that the R12 billion contract had been ended with more than R300 million already paid to the company.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) in Tshwane has accused Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa of lying about terminating the controversial GladAfrica contract.

The ANC says the mayor had no power to take a decision of cancelling the contract without council agreeing to the decision.

Last month, the Auditor-General (AG) revealed that the multi-billion rand tender awarded to GladAfrica back in 2017 was irregular.

The ANC’s Kgosi Maepa says they will expose all the lies by the new mayor at a media briefing on Tuesday.

“[He’s] saying there’s termination, where is the letter? The Auditor-General is the only authority on auditing some financial statements of government in the whole country. The AG found the [GladAfrica] contract to be illegal, so do you terminate an illegal contract?”

