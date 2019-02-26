Mitchells Plain CPF seeks meeting with Ramaphosa over spike in gang violence

Over the past three weeks, 25 people have been killed in gang-related murders in the Mitchell's Plain and Lentegeur police precincts.

CAPE TOWN - The Mitchell's Plain Community Policing Forum wants to meet with President Cyril Ramaphosa about the sharp rise in gang shootings this year.

In Bonteheuwel, 17 people have been shot dead since the beginning of the year.

The Mitchell's Plain Community Policing Forum's Abie Isaacs says a high-level response is needed since the murder rate is higher than it has been in previous years.

"As the CPF, we hold the view that it is higher comparatively to any other year. We hold the view, that as the civilian leg, we'd like to have an engagement with the president of the Republic of South Africa."

Isaacs claims that within police structures there are differing views about the role of the anti-gang unit.

"We firmly believe that the current politics that has been happening in SAPS Western Cape can be one of the contributing factors."

A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the latest shooting in which a woman was wounded in Lentegeur.