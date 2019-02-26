Metrorail fare dodger injured during escape attempt

The man allegedly tried to dodge paying his fare at Retreat station on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - A Metrorail commuter apparently on the wrong side of the law also found himself on the wrong side of the train tracks.

While running from Metrorail officials he slipped and fell between carriages, injuring himself.

Metrorail's Riana Scott says: “According to bystanders, he was allegedly fleeing fare collection at the station. He jumped between carriages and lost his footing. Emergency services attended to him. The line was cleared for normal operations at 6:45 am.”