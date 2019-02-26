Maimane: 'We're going to get Gauteng, NC and retain WC'

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane says he is confident the party will grow come 8 May in South Africa's general elections.

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane says he is confident the party will grow come 8 May in South Africa's general elections.

Maimane was speaking to Radio 702's Eusebius McKaiser on Tuesday morning, detailing the DA's plans should it govern the country.

In the last general elections of 2014, the DA secured 22.23% of the total votes (4,091,584) behind the African National Congress' 62.15% (11,436,921 votes).

Despite a tumultuous 2018 that even DA Parliamentary Chief Whip John Steenhuisen admitted was bad for the party, Maimane believes the party can grow.

"I am comfortable we will grow. I don’t plan for failure. People have written the DA off so many times. I remember sitting in many interviews in 2016 where people kept telling me 'you will never govern Joburg, you will never govern Tshwane' and I am sitting here today telling you we're going to go and get Gauteng, we're going to go and get Northern Cape and ultimately retain the Western Cape. Those are my KPIs .

"I have gone out in communities and South Africans are hearing us. And actually, I am very comfortable in the fact that the DA will grow. You will also recall, one of the tough things that the DA has to fight for is that we live in a country where it's normal when economic conditions are bad, the racial polarisation becomes something that occurs.

"On one end, you've got a party that says we are for whites, and on another end, you've got a party that says we are just for blacks. When you stand up and still espouse that dream of one South Africa for all, it has to break through all of that noise, so that South Africans can come on board.

When asked by McKaiser what would happen if the DA doesn't grow in the upcoming polls, Maimane said that he'd have to go back to the drawing board with his party's executive to whom which he is accountable.

Listeners have, however, given mixed reactions to this.

@MmusiMaimane's hard work in his leadership efforts against the odds is in itself an inspiration to those who believe in tackling the unpopular.If he gets it right,he would have written his name in history. If he doesn't get it,he must leave DA and start his own party @Eusebius — Kgomotso Molefi (@KgMol) February 26, 2019

@Eusebius @MmusiMaimane is playing the Artful Dodger once again in this interview...why doesn't he just answer the question? Why so scared to name his KPAs? He's quite comfortable to hold others to account but not himself. — Lea-Anne (@lea_annem) February 26, 2019

@MmusiMaimane @Eusebius #MaimanewithEusebius So much BLAH BLAH already... a straight forward question about a KPI has been answered with a sermon! — Matt Cook (@MattCook4GOOD) February 26, 2019

What I like most about the DA`s plan is that it is based on experience where they have governed. They are learning and that is great. #MaimaneWithEusebius — Benny Modise (@BennieCarthy) February 26, 2019