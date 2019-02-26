Maimane: 'We're going to get Gauteng, NC and retain WC'

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 23°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
Go

Maimane: 'We're going to get Gauteng, NC and retain WC'

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane says he is confident the party will grow come 8 May in South Africa's general elections.

Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane. Picture: 702
Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane. Picture: 702
29 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane says he is confident the party will grow come 8 May in South Africa's general elections.

Maimane was speaking to Radio 702's Eusebius McKaiser on Tuesday morning, detailing the DA's plans should it govern the country.

In the last general elections of 2014, the DA secured 22.23% of the total votes (4,091,584) behind the African National Congress' 62.15% (11,436,921 votes).

Despite a tumultuous 2018 that even DA Parliamentary Chief Whip John Steenhuisen admitted was bad for the party, Maimane believes the party can grow.

"I am comfortable we will grow. I don’t plan for failure. People have written the DA off so many times. I remember sitting in many interviews in 2016 where people kept telling me 'you will never govern Joburg, you will never govern Tshwane' and I am sitting here today telling you we're going to go and get Gauteng, we're going to go and get Northern Cape and ultimately retain the Western Cape. Those are my KPIs .

"I have gone out in communities and South Africans are hearing us. And actually, I am very comfortable in the fact that the DA will grow. You will also recall, one of the tough things that the DA has to fight for is that we live in a country where it's normal when economic conditions are bad, the racial polarisation becomes something that occurs.

"On one end, you've got a party that says we are for whites, and on another end, you've got a party that says we are just for blacks. When you stand up and still espouse that dream of one South Africa for all, it has to break through all of that noise, so that South Africans can come on board.

When asked by McKaiser what would happen if the DA doesn't grow in the upcoming polls, Maimane said that he'd have to go back to the drawing board with his party's executive to whom which he is accountable.

Listeners have, however, given mixed reactions to this.

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA