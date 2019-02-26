Mabuza: 'Medupi, Kusile over budget & still not producing intended output'

Eskom board chairperson Jabu Mabuza has confirmed that while costs at Eskom’s two power stations have grown exponentially, they are still not producing the intended output 10 years later.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom board chairperson Jabu Mabuza has confirmed that while costs at Eskom’s two power stations have grown exponentially, they are still not producing the intended output 10 years later.

Mabuza concluded his testimony at the state capture commission on Monday.

When the commission resumes on Tuesday morning, acting senior general manager for Primary Energy Division at Eskom Daniel Mashigo will take the stand.

Jabu Mabuza has explained how costs ballooned at Medupi and Kusile power stations.

"The initial CapEx for Medupi was R70 billion while the initial CapEx for Khusile was R80 billion. The Medupi project today would have been standing at between R115 billion and R120 billion, Khusile would have been between R130 billion and R140 billion."

Despite this, the power plants are not operating at full capacity.

"It is still not producing the intended output."

The commission resumes on Tuesday morning and will deal with the Gupta-owned Brakfontein Mine, whose coal Treasury found was substandard and failed quality tests.