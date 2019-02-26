Mabuza: 'Medupi, Kusile over budget & still not producing intended output'
Eskom board chairperson Jabu Mabuza has confirmed that while costs at Eskom’s two power stations have grown exponentially, they are still not producing the intended output 10 years later.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom board chairperson Jabu Mabuza has confirmed that while costs at Eskom’s two power stations have grown exponentially, they are still not producing the intended output 10 years later.
Mabuza concluded his testimony at the state capture commission on Monday.
When the commission resumes on Tuesday morning, acting senior general manager for Primary Energy Division at Eskom Daniel Mashigo will take the stand.
Jabu Mabuza has explained how costs ballooned at Medupi and Kusile power stations.
"The initial CapEx for Medupi was R70 billion while the initial CapEx for Khusile was R80 billion. The Medupi project today would have been standing at between R115 billion and R120 billion, Khusile would have been between R130 billion and R140 billion."
Despite this, the power plants are not operating at full capacity.
"It is still not producing the intended output."
The commission resumes on Tuesday morning and will deal with the Gupta-owned Brakfontein Mine, whose coal Treasury found was substandard and failed quality tests.
Popular in Business
-
Mabuza: 'Capture of Eskom has been multi-layered'
-
Ngubane, Brown suspended Eskom ads in some newspapers - Mabuza
-
Masutha: Bosasa’s Sondolo IT to continue services at SA courts
-
Koko shared confidential Eskom documents with Gupta associates, inquiry told
-
[CARTOON] A Low Ebb
-
Gungubele: 'PIC processes were brazenly breached in Ayo Technology deal'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.