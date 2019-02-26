Mabuza: 'Capture of Eskom has been multi-layered'
Eskom board chairperson Jabu Mabuza says it’s disappointing that people who have collapsed the power utility are flaunting their ill-gotten gains without any repercussions.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom board chairperson Jabu Mabuza has described how multi-layered the capture of Eskom has been, saying that because of its size, the power utility has been a target for corruption for a very long time.
Mabuza concluded his testimony at the state capture inquiry on Monday.
He previously told the commission that Eskom was the theatre where corruption played itself out through procurement processes.
Mabuza has explained why he thinks Eskom has been targeted by corrupt individuals.
"They are big as a target, so when you get hold of them you can really be in business and you can live well for a long time. Whether you can sleep well is another question."
He says it’s disappointing that people who have collapsed the power utility are flaunting their ill-gotten gains without any repercussions.
"This capture has been multi-layered. Chair, we hope that in the fullness of time it would be shown that crime does not pay."
Mabuza says Brian Molefe, Matshela Koko, Shaun Maritz, Anoj Singh, Suzanne Daniels, Eric Wood, Dr Ben Ngubane and Salima Essa need to account to the commission.
