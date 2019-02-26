[LISTEN] Darren 'Whackhead' Simpson on going broke & making money

CapeTalk | The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews KFM radio personality Darren ‘Whackhead’ Simpson, a man loved and hated in equal measure for his prank calls on 94.7 (Johannesburg) and KFM (Cape Town).

CAPE TOWN - Darren ‘Whackhead’ Simpson comes from humble beginnings. The radio personality says that going broke scares him.

"I’ve been there. I’ve lived in a garage twice in my life. I’ve lived in a caravan twice in my life… That’s what motivates me. To never ever go back there."

Listen to the audio for more.