Limpopo teen taken in for questioning for murder of man (22)
Thoriso Themane was killed in a suspected mob attack in Polokwane on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG - A Limpopo high school pupil has been taken in for questioning in connection with the murder of a 22-year-old man.
Thoriso Themane was killed in a suspected mob attack in Polokwane on Saturday; his body was found dumped in Flora Park.
The pupil is believed to be part of a group of teenagers from Capricorn High School.
A disturbing video is being widely shared on social media showing Themane being dragged through the streets while people plead for him to be released.
The Education Department in the province says it’s horrified by the crime.
Spokesperson Sam Makondo said: “As the department, at this stage, we don’t have all the information of what exactly happened because it happened over the weekend and outside the school premises. What we can confirm is that one of our learners has been taken in for questioning and we will be working with the police.”
