Lady Gaga hopes for gender-neutral categories in awards shows
In her emotional acceptance speech for Best Original Song for ‘Shallow,’ the singer urged people to fight for their dreams and never give up.
LONDON - Following her Oscars win for Best Original Song at the Oscars, Lady Gaga revealed she hopes in the future awards categories will become gender neutral.
The 32-year-old singer-and-actress picked up the prize for Best Original Song for Shallow from her movie A Star is Born at the Academy Awards on Sunday night and speaking to assembled media backstage afterwards she called for a future where prizes are not differentiated by a person’s sex.
Speaking in the press room, she was asked if she would send a message to all her fans in Sydney, Australia, who are currently celebrating Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.
Thinking about her answer, Gaga responded by saying: “One of the hardest things in life is to be brave enough to be yourself. I wish everyone that is going to that celebration to feel joy inside of them. I hope that everyone there in Sydney feels so much joy and celebrates all sexual identities. I also have a true dream in our future, as we evolve as humans, that these award shows will not be male and female, but that we include everyone.”
Following her comments, Gaga was applauded by her Shallow co-writers Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt who were present and the assembled journalists.
In her emotional acceptance speech, Gaga urged people to fight for their dreams and never give up as she recalled all the hard work she has put into her career to become a success.
The Born This Way hitmaker said: “If you’re at home and sitting on your couch watching this, it is hard work, I’ve worked hard for a long time, it’s not about winning, it’s about not giving up. If you have a dream, fight for it. It’s not about how many times you get rejected or that you fall down or are beaten up, it’s about how many times you stand up and are brave and you keep on going.”
More in Lifestyle
-
Ariana Grande dethrones Selena Gomez as most followed woman on Instagram
-
Singer Shakira to face tax fraud accusation in Spanish court in June
-
Ayo Technologies woes won't affect CT Jazz fest
-
6 billion views & counting! Hit song 'Despacito' breaks YouTube record
-
Pinterest, YouTube say acting against anti-vaccine messages
-
Bots, buds and kitty toilets: Top gadgets at Mobile World Congress
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.