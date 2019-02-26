Jiba: 'Husband's pardon had no role in spy tapes decision'

Then President Jacob Zuma pardoned Jiba's husband in 2010, just months after she was elevated to the position of deputy prosecutions boss and the spy tapes matter first appeared in court.

PRETORIA - Deputy prosecutions boss Nomgcobo Jiba has testified that she didn’t seem it necessary to recuse herself from making decisions related to the so-called spy tapes matter despite former President Jacob Zuma pardoning her husband.

The advocate made the submission at the Mokgoro Inquiry in Centurion on Monday.

Jiba’s husband, Booker Nhantsi, was convicted of theft for stealing client funds from a trust account in 2005.

Zuma pardoned him in 2010, just months after Jiba was elevated to the position of deputy prosecutions boss and the spy tapes matter first appeared in court.

Jiba has denied that she was flown to Durban and back by Crime Intelligence but evidence leader Advocate Nazreen Bawa says the trip coincides with the date her husband was pardoned.

"Some of them have linked it with the fact that the president granted your husband a pardon on 8 September 2010. Do you have any comment on that?"

Advocate Jiba replied: "I don't know when he was pardoned."

Jiba felt there was no reason for her to recuse herself from a decision related to the spy tapes.

"Remember the important decision whether to prosecute or not had already been made. What is being processed now is a submission of some record."

The inquiry is expected to conclude at the end of this week.