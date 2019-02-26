Jiba: 'Deputy national directors failed to bring stability to NPA'
Deputy prosecutions boss Nomgcobo Jiba says that she and her fellow deputy national directors failed to bring about stability and a healthy work environment in the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).
Jiba made the submission during cross-examination at the Mokgoro Inquiry on Monday where she described an unhealthy work environment at the NPA’s head office in Pretoria.
Retired Justice Yvonne Mokgoro is investigating Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi’s fitness to hold office.
Jiba described the petty politics among the deputy prosecutions bosses under successive national directors.
"A situation arises whereby it would appear that these other national deputy directors are the favourites of the NDPP and then this particular one is not a favourite of the NDPP."
But she says they allowed the situation to fester.
"As deputy national directors, we have all failed to address them with frankness and openness to the national directors because the national directors, they find us there. We are supposed to be the ones who say 'hang on, if you are to do this, this is not going to be in the best interests of the organisation.'"
Final submissions are expected to start at the inquiry on Thursday.
