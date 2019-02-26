Jayasuriya banned from cricket for 2 years
Former Sri Lanka batsman Sanath Jayasuriya admitted to breaking two counts under the ICC’s anti-corruption code and has accepted a two-year sanction.
JOHANNESBURG - Explosive former Sri Lanka opening batsman Sanath Jayasuriya has been banned for two years from all cricketing activity by the International Cricket Council.
Jayasuriya, 49, admitted to breaking two counts under the ICC’s anti-corruption code and has accepted a two-year sanction.
The former Sri Lanka Cricket Chair of Selectors admitted to being in breach of the following provisions of the Code:
Article 2.4.6 – Failure or refusal, without compelling justification, to cooperate with any investigation carried out by the ACU, including failure to provide accurately and completely any information and/or documentation requested by the ACU as part of such investigation.
Article 2.4.7 – Obstructing or delaying any investigation that may be carried out by the ACU, including concealing, tampering with or destroying any documentation or other information that may be relevant to that investigation and/or that may be evidence or may lead to the discovery of evidence of corrupt conduct under the Anti-Corruption Code.
ICC general manager Alex Marshall said: “This conviction under the code demonstrates the importance of participants in cricket cooperating with investigations. Compelling participants to cooperate under the code is a vital weapon in our efforts to rid our sport of corruptors. These rules are essential in maintaining the integrity of our sport."
The conviction of Jayasuriya is the latest part of a much broader ICC ACU investigation into corruption in cricket in Sri Lanka. The ACU recently held an amnesty in relation to Sri Lankan Cricket resulting in 11 players and other participants coming forward with new information.
Marshall added: “The amnesty has worked very well and has delivered significant new and important intelligence. This new information has assisted a number of our ongoing investigations and has resulted in some new investigations getting underway. I am very grateful to those who participated in the amnesty and as a result of the information shared, we now have a much clearer picture of the situation in Sri Lanka and our investigations are continuing.”
BREAKING: Sanath Jayasuriya has been banned from all cricket for two years after admitting breaching two counts of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.https://t.co/6VdTP6I2jL— ICC (@ICC) February 26, 2019
