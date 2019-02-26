Ipid probe into Durban CBD shooting hampered by lack of details

A Metro Police officer is among three people who were killed in the shooting at a flat in the Durban CBD on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) says that unclear versions of what happened during a shooting in Durban are impeding any possible investigation.

Six others were wounded and rushed to hospital.

Police are investigating.

Ipid says there have been claims that the Metro Police officer shot the people who were in his apartment before turning the gun on himself.

Spokesperson Moses Dlamini: "What we know is that people were shot with the police firearm but that firearm was then thrown out of the window to the ground from the first floor."

He says the current details of this case do not allow Ipid to investigate the matter.

"If the shooter ws not the police officer, then the matter will then be investigated by the SAPS."

KwaZulu-Natal police have refused to confirm whether they are investigating a potential suicide but say that there is an ongoing investigation.