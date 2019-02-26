Popular Topics
Investigation into car fire at OR Tambo International Airport underway

OR Tambo International Airport officials say there were no injuries reported when a car caught fire near the arrivals terminal.

A fire engine at OR Tambo International Airport's lower terminal dropoff on 25 February 2019. Picture: @Ortambo_int/Twitter
A fire engine at OR Tambo International Airport's lower terminal dropoff on 25 February 2019. Picture: @Ortambo_int/Twitter
45 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - OR Tambo International Airport officials say there were no injuries reported when a car caught fire near the arrivals terminal.

The seemingly abandoned vehicle had no occupants when it abruptly caught alight on Monday.

OR Tambo spokesperson Samukelo Khambule says the fire was extinguished within minutes.

“Airport management is aware of the vehicle that caught alight in the airport’s lower roadway. Our fire and rescue team was dispatched within three minutes after the blaze was reported.”

The cause of the blaze is still unclear and an investigation is underway.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

