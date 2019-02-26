India says carried out air strike on 'terror camps' inside Pakistan

The confrontation follows a growing rift between the arch-foes since a 14 February suicide bombing in the disputed Kashmir region killed at least 40 Indian paramilitary police.

ISLAMABAD/NEW DELHI - Indian jets crossed into Pakistani territory on Tuesday, conducting what one minister said was an air strike on “terror camps”, dramatically escalating tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours who have fought three wars against each other.

The confrontation follows a growing rift between the arch-foes since a 14 February suicide bombing in the disputed Kashmir region, claimed by a Pakistani-based militant group, killed at least 40 Indian paramilitary police. New Delhi blamed Islamabad, which denies having a role in the attack.

Pakistan downplayed Tuesday’s incident, saying there were no casualties and that Indian jets “released a payload” hastily in a forest area after crossing Kashmir’s Line of Control (LoC), which acts as a de facto border between the two countries.

“Air Force carried out aerial strike early morning today at terror camps across the LoC (Line of Control) and Completely destroyed it,” India’s minister of state for agriculture, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, said on Twitter.

Pakistan’s military confirmed Indian aircraft violated its airspace but said “no infrastructure got hit”.