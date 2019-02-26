Popular Topics
Go

6 billion views & counting! Hit song 'Despacito' breaks YouTube record

The mega-hit by the Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi has become the most watched video ever on YouTube.

A screengrab from the video for 'Despacito'.
A screengrab from the video for 'Despacito'.
one hour ago

PARIS - The mega-hit Despacito by the Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi has become the most watched video ever on YouTube with more than six billion views, the Google-owned service said Tuesday.

The video, first released in January 2017 by Fonsi and Puerto Rican rapper Daddy Yankee, already holds the record for the fastest two billion, three billion and four billion views (272 days).

Fonsi's Spanish-language hit, whose English title is Slowly, has had nearly two billion views more than its nearest challenger, Shape of You, by the British singer Ed Sheeran.

The South Korean singer Psy was the first to cross the two-billion-views barrier on the platform with his Gangnam Style in 2012, which also set off a dance craze.

Psy is now fifth in the YouTube charts with 3.3 billion views.

