Group concerned about spate of attacks on Table Mountain hikers, cyclists
CAPE TOWN - A community safety initiative Table Mountain Watch has raised concerns over a spate of attacks on hikers and cyclists.
The group says there have been six attacks since January.
Last week, a hiker was shot in the leg at Kleinplaas Dam near Simon’s Town.
Table Mountain Watch says crime hotspots include Signal Hill, Red Hill, Kleinplaas and the front of Deer Park.
In 2018, there were 59 incidents, affecting 128 people; the year before, there were 40 incidents and 91 victims.
Andre van Schalkwyk, a spokesperson for Table Mountain Watch, says in order to address the safety issue an integrated approach is needed, involving mountain users and law enforcement.
“We can only try around the park or implement solutions that we think would work, that involve the authorities and communities that live in those areas, as well as users of the park.”
Van Schalkwyk says they organise safe hikes to help prevent attacks.
“We would organise a hike in a particular area, go in and basically render that area safe for the day, so people can come and go as they like.”
SANParks is yet to respond.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
