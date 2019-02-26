Gabon president returns home for second time since suffering stroke
Contradictory information about Bongo’s health and an extended convalescence in Morocco have fuelled instability in Gabon which his family has ruled for over 50 years.
LIBREVILLE - Gabon President Ali Bongo returned to his country late on Sunday for the second time since suffering a stroke in October, a source at the presidency told Reuters on Monday.
Contradictory information about Bongo’s health and an extended convalescence in Morocco have fuelled instability in Gabon which his family has ruled for over 50 years.
“The president returned yesterday. This morning he has meetings with the heads of constitutional institutions and then with certain members of the government,” the source said, adding that no public appearances were scheduled.
Asked if the return was permanent, the source said: “nothing has been said or determined by his medical staff on this subject”.
Frustration at the lack of information boiled over in January, when a small group of soldiers briefly took over state radio and called for the president to step aside.
In an apparent effort to shore up his political base after the failed coup attempt, Bongo paid a short visit to Gabon the following week to swear in a new government. From televised footage of the ceremony it was not clear if he could walk or move his right arm.
Bongo took over the presidency when his father Omar Bongo died in 2009. He won re-election in 2016 by fewer than 6,000 votes amid widespread accusations of fraud, sparking deadly clashes between protesters and police during which the country’s parliament was torched.
Popular in Africa
-
Harry and Meghan meet horses that heal in Morocco
-
[GALLERY] 95 not out! Extraordinary innings by Robert Mugabe
-
8 African ministers attend continent’s first modern education conference
-
Zimbabwe struggles to convince doubters as it launches new currency
-
AU observers say Nigeria's election generally peaceful
-
Zambia police charge MP with hate speech for 'Indian jibe'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.