Fourth person dies following Durban shooting

On Monday, three people dies including a metro policeman who is believed to have opened fire before turning the gun on himself.

DURBAN - A fourth person has died following a mass shooting near the Durban High Court.

On Monday, the bodies of three people were found in a flat near the Victoria Embankment, including a metro policeman who is believed to have opened fire before turning the gun on himself.

Those with intimate knowledge of the investigation say it appears an argument broke out between the officer and a woman shortly before the shooting.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Thembeka Mbele says cases of murder, attempted murder, and an inquest docket will now be investigated by police.

One of the victims who was shot on Monday died in hospital on Tuesday, bringing the death toll to four.

At the same time, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate will also now be conducting their own probe into whether the metro police officer is the one who pulled the trigger and whether a service gun was used in the killings.

Spokesperson Moses Dlamini said: “We are not sure whether the metro police officer is the one who shot and killed those people because the firearm which was allegedly used was then thrown out of the window of the first floor. Normally if a person shoots himself, he would die and the firearm would be in the vicinity, however, in this case, it was thrown out of the window.”

Eyewitness News understands the gun was thrown out of the window by one of the women whose still in hospital.