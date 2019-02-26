EC Health Dept opens 2 new clinics to boost healthcare services

-
MPs split on renewal of Robert McBride’s contract as Ipid headLocal
-
Mokgalapa has no power to terminate GladAfrica contract, says ANCPolitics
-
Maimane: 'We're going to get Gauteng, NC and retain WC'Politics
-
EC Health Dept opens 2 new clinics to boost healthcare servicesLocal
-
Bo-Kaap property development court battle to resume in JuneLocal
-
[WATCH LIVE] PIC director Dudu Hlatshwayo testifies at inquiryBusiness
Popular Topics
-
MPs split on renewal of Robert McBride’s contract as Ipid headLocal
-
Mokgalapa has no power to terminate GladAfrica contract, says ANCPolitics
-
Maimane: 'We're going to get Gauteng, NC and retain WC'Politics
-
EC Health Dept opens 2 new clinics to boost healthcare servicesLocal
-
Bo-Kaap property development court battle to resume in JuneLocal
-
[WATCH LIVE] PIC director Dudu Hlatshwayo testifies at inquiryBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Maimane: 'We're going to get Gauteng, NC and retain WC'Politics
-
ANC to explain why it removed Mabe & Kodwa as party spokespersonsPolitics
-
ANC removes Kodwa, Mabe as spokespersons in wake of rape, sex harassment claimsPolitics
-
Knysna Councillor welcomes resignations of 8 committee membersPolitics
-
Analysts say no criminal case in Kodwa rape saga may expose victim to more abusePolitics
-
Alan Winde targets crime reduction in WCPolitics
-
[ANALYSIS] 2019 Oscars may be more remembered for the crises than the ceremonyOpinion
-
[OPINION] We need to talk about thisOpinion
-
[OPINION] Mboweni, we need to look beyond the numbersOpinion
-
[OPINION] The life-changing Laureus Sports awardsOpinion
-
[OPINION] We could drink a case of CasterOpinion
-
[OPINION] Both democracy & authoritarianism are on the rise in AfricaOpinion
-
[WATCH LIVE] PIC director Dudu Hlatshwayo testifies at inquiryBusiness
-
Mabuza: 'Medupi, Kusile over budget & still not producing intended output'Business
-
Rand retreats on cooling trade optimismBusiness
-
Mabuza: 'Capture of Eskom has been multi-layered'Business
-
Masutha: Bosasa’s Sondolo IT to continue services at SA courtsBusiness
-
#RandReport: Rand gains on trade deal hopes; stocks weakBusiness
Popular Topics
Pot-smokers may have healthier sperm
-
Connie Chiume: 'SA film industry getting the recognition it deserves'Lifestyle
-
Filmmaker Besson faces sexual aggression enquiry, rape probe droppedLifestyle
-
By the numbers: CT man finally claims R232m PowerBall jackpotLifestyle
-
R&B star R Kelly freed on bail, denies sexually abusing childrenLifestyle
-
Donald Trump thinks Spike Lee's Oscars speech was racistLifestyle
-
Connie Chiume looking forward to 'Black Panther' sequelLifestyle
-
Singer R. Kelly pleads not guilty to sex abuse chargesLifestyle
-
Spike Lee slams Green Book Oscar winLifestyle
-
Harry and Meghan meet horses that heal in MoroccoLifestyle
-
Ryan Giggs and Uefa Champions League trophy coming to SASport
-
Whiteley out for six to eight weeksSport
-
Sarri mess for Chelsea as Kepa row overshadows Spurs clashSport
-
Onyango pens new Sundowns deal until 2023Sport
-
Sale Sharks snap up Robert du Preez on two-year contractSport
-
Cartoon of tennis star Serena Williams not racist: Australia watchdogSport
Popular Topics
-
[WATCH] Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper perform 'Shallow' at the OscarsLifestyle
-
[WATCH] #Oscars2019: What the stars wore on the red carpetLifestyle
-
Beyond Caster: Sex Verification of AthletesSport
-
[WATCH] Warriors on Wheels are ready for the CT Cycle TourSport
-
[WATCH] Jiba: 'I had nothing to do with Bosasa'Local
-
[WATCH] 'It's all about memories' - Tamia on serenading SALifestyle
-
On The Couch: Kyle Brown reflects on being the most capped BlitzbokLocal
-
[WATCH] 'Extremely flat & no plan on SOEs' – MPs slam Mboweni’s Budget speechPolitics
-
[WATCH] #Budget2019 in 60 seconds with Bruce WhitfieldBusiness
-
[LISTEN] ANCWL YWD: 'ANC must do honourable thing over Kodwa rape claim'Politics
-
[LISTEN] Lucas Radebe: I was never ready to retireSport
-
[LISTEN] VBS Bank scandal: Wife of Vele Investments CEO spills the beansLocal
-
[LISTEN] Tamia: 'R&B doesn’t get the love it deserves'Lifestyle
-
[LSITEN] Private hospital in Soweto launches new cardiac centreBusiness
-
[LISTEN] Banking Association of SA urges calm over Eskom restructuringBusiness
-
[LISTEN] Are teachers ill-equipped to control classrooms?Local
-
[LISTEN] SAA says not unbundling, but changing business modelBusiness
-
[LISTEN] What SA tax laws say about churches & religious institutionsBusiness
-
[CARTOON] A Low EbbBusiness
-
[CARTOON] Budget MealsBusiness
-
[CARTOON] We're with you, Caster!Sport
-
[CARTOON] No Love LostPolitics
-
[CARTOON] PerSONA non grataPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Two-Faced MalemaPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Agrizzi 'Fesses UpLocal
-
[CARTOON] Fat Cats 'n RatsPolitics
-
[CARTOON] RIPTukuAfrica
- Tue
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 33°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 33°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 34°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 33°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 34°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 34°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 35°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 32°C
- 23°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 20°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 20°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 22°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 23°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 22°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 34°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 34°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 35°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 36°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 36°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 32°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 34°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 35°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 35°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 32°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 20°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 16°C
EC Health Dept opens 2 new clinics to boost healthcare services
Health MEC Helen Sauls-August opened two multi-million rand facilities as part of implementing what's called the “re-engineering of primary health care programmes”.
CAPE TOWN - The Eastern Cape Health Department is aiming to boost access to healthcare in the province.
Health MEC Helen Sauls-August opened two multi-million rand facilities as part of implementing what's called the “re-engineering of primary health care programmes”.
Health Department officials say the roll-out of Ngcobo's Zabasa Clinic and the Mahlubini Clinic in Cofimvaba will ensure communities around the areas also have access to healthcare.
Department spokesperson, Lwandile Scwetsha, emphasises that all medical facilities should adhere to the “ideal clinic status” in the run-up to the introduction of the National Health Insurance.
Statistics provided by officials indicate the province has 766 clinics, 41 community healthcare centres and 65 district hospitals.
The Ideal Clinic programme was rolled out to improve the quality of care provided in primary health care entities across the country.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Pastor Lukau & the dead man rising: Too many questions, not enough answers21 hours ago
-
CRL Commission to probe Sandton 'resurrection' incidentone hour ago
-
By the numbers: CT man finally claims R232m PowerBall jackpot3 hours ago
-
[CARTOON] Raising Suspicions5 hours ago
-
ANC to explain why it removed Mabe & Kodwa as party spokespersons2 hours ago
-
ANC removes Kodwa, Mabe as spokespersons in wake of rape, sex harassment claims5 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.