Go

EC Health Dept opens 2 new clinics to boost healthcare services

Health MEC Helen Sauls-August opened two multi-million rand facilities as part of implementing what's called the “re-engineering of primary health care programmes”.

Picture: Unsplash.com
33 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Eastern Cape Health Department is aiming to boost access to healthcare in the province.

Health MEC Helen Sauls-August opened two multi-million rand facilities as part of implementing what's called the “re-engineering of primary health care programmes”.

Health Department officials say the roll-out of Ngcobo's Zabasa Clinic and the Mahlubini Clinic in Cofimvaba will ensure communities around the areas also have access to healthcare.

Department spokesperson, Lwandile Scwetsha, emphasises that all medical facilities should adhere to the “ideal clinic status” in the run-up to the introduction of the National Health Insurance.

Statistics provided by officials indicate the province has 766 clinics, 41 community healthcare centres and 65 district hospitals.

The Ideal Clinic programme was rolled out to improve the quality of care provided in primary health care entities across the country.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

