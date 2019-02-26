DWS warns excessive water usage may put system under strain again

Officials say dam levels in the Western Cape are continuously decreasing due to soaring temperatures that trigger high rates of evaporation.

CAPE TOWN - The Department of Water and Sanitation has warned that excessive water use may again result in the system becoming under strain.

Officials say dam levels in the Western Cape are continuously decreasing due to soaring temperatures that trigger high rates of evaporation.

The latest provincial dam levels stand at an average of 41.94%.

At this time last year dams were about 23% full.

Department spokesperson Sputnik Ratau has urged residents to continue to use water sparingly.

“Obviously, we are looking at this with very clean eyes because we know that we haven’t received much rainfall in the Western Cape as we do not expect it to be rainy. But also, due to the soaring temperatures, there have been high rates of evaporation.”

