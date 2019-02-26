DA not happy with decision not to subject Mkhwebane to an inquiry
A committee vote on Tuesday went six against three in favour of the decision against any inquiry into Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) does not accept the decision by Parliament’s justice committee not to fast-track an inquiry into the Public Protector’s Busisiwe Mkhwebane fitness to hold office.
A committee vote on Tuesday went six against three in favour of the decision against any inquiry into Mkhwebane.
DA MPs slammed the committee’s report on the matter, while the African Christian Democratic Party also objected.
But a majority vote by African National Congress MPs, with the surprise support of the Economic Freedom Fighters, carried the day.
Parliament’s justice committee has decided it would be premature to hold any inquiry into her fitness to hold office as her challenge of the Constitutional Court’s order that she personally pay part of the costs of the Absa-CIEX matter must still be dealt with.
DA chief whip John Steenhuisen asked for the investigation last February following a number of adverse court findings against Mkhwebane.
DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach said: “This report does not begin to reflect the deliberations that took place in the committee, it’s nothing short of a disgrace.”
Breytenbach says the party will compile a minority report.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
