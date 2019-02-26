CT's N2 needs 'engineering solutions' to curb attacks, says JP Smith

Over the past three months officers have assisted more than 300 motorists who found themselves in trouble on the highways which are hunting grounds for criminals.

CAPE TOWN - Law enforcement alone can't stop ongoing attacks on motorists on parts of the N2 and R300.

The City of Cape Town says metro police patrols are being increased.

Mayco member for Safety and Security JP Smith says that engineering solutions are desperately needed to prevent people from accessing the road reserve.

Over the weekend, Metro Police officers arrested two people in connection with an attack on two motorists on the R300.

The suspects were part of a gang of 10 attempting to rob the drivers who were involved in a collision caused by stone throwing.

Smith says one of the drivers indicated that he had swerved to avoid stones being thrown at his car when he collided with another vehicle.

“This callous attack is symptomatic of the ongoing challenge on our roads. Fortunately, our officers were able to assist the motorist urgently.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)