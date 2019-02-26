CRL Commission to probe Sandton 'resurrection' incident

A video clip showing a man dressed in a white suit and rising from the coffin has gone viral, causing widespread anger and even amusement among South Africans.

JOHANNESBURG - The CRL Commission (Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities) will be investigating an incident in which a Johannesburg pastor was captured on camera claiming to resurrect a man from a coffin.

While Pastor Alph Lukau is busy talking, I encourage to concentrate on the mouth of the guy in the coffin then you will decide if he was dead or not.



Maybe this guy can bring back the like of Nelson Mandela, Hector Peterson, Hugh Masekela, Steve Biko, OR Tambo and others. pic.twitter.com/lFoNsM0grO — Chief Erican (@EricanSA) February 25, 2019

A video clip showing a man dressed in a white suit and rising from the coffin has gone viral, causing widespread anger and even amusement among South Africans.

It also shows pastor Alph Lukau from Alleluia International Ministries in Sandton appearing to bring the man back to life while bewildered congregants look on.

The commission's deputy chair David Mosoma says they’ll look into the matter.

"As a commission we need to get to the root of this. Unless we do that, South Africans are taken for a ride and their intelligence is insulted."

This is the video of the full sermon. The dead man's raising comes in at -1:18:44

RESURRECTION of a dead man | 2ND SERVICE | 24 Feb 2019 AMI LIVESTREAM A DEAD man came back to LIFE in this service. I speak a RESURRECTION miracle in your life. Youtube Link https://youtu.be/KHx6LCM5h1o SUNDAY SERMON PASTOR ALPH LUKAU | 2ND SERVICE | 24 Feb 2019 AMI LIVESTREAM Posted by Alph Lukau on Sunday, 24 February 2019

The latest incident comes on the heels of the brief detention of self-proclaimed prophet, Shepherd Bushiri, and his wife Mary, who've also been accused of duping their congregants. The pair were recently bailed after being arrested on charges of fraud and money laundering.

Last year the “Doom Pastor,” Lethebo Rabalago, was also found guilty of contravening the Agricultural Remedies Act.

He sprayed his congregants with insecticides while claiming it would cure illnesses.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)